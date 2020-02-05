World News
February 5, 2020 / 1:57 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Romanian lawmakers topple PM Orban's government

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed PM Ludovic Orban during the swearing in ceremony at the Cotroceni presidential palace, in Bucharest, Romania, November 4, 2019. Picture taken November 4, 2019. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian lawmakers toppled the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday, raising the prospect of prolonged political uncertainty due to a fragmented legislature.

“This government is now dismissed by parliament by a large margin,” said Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the opposition Social Democrat Party, which spearheaded the no-confidence vote.

Official data showed 261 lawmakers voted to topple Orban. The motion needed 233 votes to pass.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Kevin Liffey

