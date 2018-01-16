FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 10:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Romania's president nominates defense minister Fifor as interim PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s centrist President Klaus Iohannis named Social Democrat Defence Minister Mihai Fifor as interim prime minister on Tuesday, to replace outgoing Mihai Tudose who resigned after losing the support of his party on Monday.

Iohannis told reporters he wanted a “swift procedure to form a new government to avert political uncertainty and harm to the economy”. Iohannis also said consultations with political parties to find a new premier are due to start on Wednesday.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Catherine Evans

