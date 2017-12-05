Romania's former king Michael dies in Switzerland at age of 96

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s former King Michael died in Switzerland at the age of 96 on Tuesday, the Royal House was quoted by Digi 24 TV as saying on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Romania's former King Michael waves during a ceremony celebrating both his 92nd birthday, which fell on October 25, and his name day at Elisabeta Palace in Bucharest, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel/File Photo

King Michael of Romania withdrew from public life because of illness in 2016.

A cousin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Michael was forced to abdicate in 1947 after the post-war Communist takeover of Romania and has lived in exile in the West for decades. He underwent surgery for leukaemia and cancer.