OMV again postpones decision on Black Sea offshore investment

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is seen at a gas station in Vienna, Austria, October 30, 2018. Picture taken October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV is again postponing an investment decision on its Black Sea exploration project and is now aiming for a decision next year at the earliest, its chief executive said on Friday.

The exploration of the Black Sea Neptun block is a joint venture between OMV’s Romanian subsidiary Petrom and U.S. major ExxonMobil, and includes the first deep-water exploration well in Romanian waters.

ExxonMobil is considering exiting the project and OMV has signalled an interest in at least buying part of the Exxon stake.