FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 6 days
Romanian government to impose cap on special military pensions
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
U.S.
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
Snap, Blue Apron fuel worries about overheated IPOs
Earnings
Snap, Blue Apron fuel worries about overheated IPOs
Venezuela turns to firewood as oil output dips
Reuters Focus
Venezuela turns to firewood as oil output dips
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 4, 2017 / 1:22 PM / in 6 days

Romanian government to impose cap on special military pensions

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's Social Democrat-led government said on Friday it would cap special pensions for the military and secret services to keep spending in check.

A number of wage increases and tax cuts have raised concerns with the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund that the European Union member state will miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.0 percent of gross domestic product.

Pay deals granted to several areas of the bloated public administration including the army, secret services, police and lawmakers mean their pensions get hiked in line with special wage rises in their sectors even after retirement.

"We are in a situation where some pensions are higher than wages and there will come a moment when the budget could not afford that," Defence Minister Adrian Tutuianu told reporters.

The average military special pension stands at 3,292 lei ($856.98) per month, Tutuianu said. In comparison, the average pension for the 5.2 million state pensioners stands at a little under 1,000 lei ($260.32).

The government plans to approve an emergency decree that raises special pensions only in line with inflation for the retiring personnel from intelligence agencies, the defense and interior ministries, aviation and lawmakers.

It did not say how many special pensioners it has. The plan to cap their pensions has led to a wave of requests for early retirement in the military over the last few weeks.

Also on Friday, the government will approve a decree that caps pay for maternity leave at 1,800 euros ($2,137.68)per month.

The government also plans to increase police wages by 10 percent, and pay for civilian personnel in the public order sector by 15 percent.

($1 = 3.8414 lei)

($1 = 0.8420 euros)

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Andrew Bolton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.