World News
March 12, 2020 / 2:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Romanian PM-designate renounces nomination: presidency

1 Min Read

Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu attends a news conference after being nominated to form a transitional government, in Bucharest, Romania, February 26, 2020. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ROMANIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ROMANIA

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu abandoned his bid to become premier on Thursday, minutes before a scheduled parliamentary vote of confidence, the presidency said in a statement.

The European Union state is ran by an interim centrist cabinet of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban who has limited powers after it fell in a no-confidence vote in February. The Liberals had been trying to trigger an early parliamentary election.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas

