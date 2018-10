BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian Justice Minister Tudorel Toader called on Wednesday for the dismissal of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, accusing him of exceeding his authority.

FILE PHOTO: Romanian Justice Minister Tudorel Toader gestures while talking to media representatives minutes before delivering a news conference in Bucharest, Romania, February 22, 2018. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

It is the latest move by the ruling Social Democrat Party to change judicial legislation and replace staff, raising concern over the rule of law at the European Union and among diplomats.