FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 27, 2018 / 9:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Romania president asks PM Dancila to resign after Israel visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis asked Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to resign on Friday after the government approved a secret memorandum to move the country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and failed to consult the president on it.

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila speaks during a visit at Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

“Mrs. Dăncilă does not cope with her position of Prime Minister of Romania and thus it turns the government into a vulnerability for Romania. That is why I call publicly for her resignation,” Iohannis said in a statement.

Romania’s government has backed moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, drawing a warning from the president - who has the final say - that the move could break international law.

Under Romanian legislation, the final say on embassy relocation belongs to the president, who said he had not been consulted. Dancila also paid a state visit to Israel earlier this week and did not consult the president before leaving the country.

Reporting by Radu Marinas, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.