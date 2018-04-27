Romania president asks PM Dancila to resign after Israel visit

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis asked Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to resign on Friday after the government approved a secret memorandum to move the country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and failed to consult the president on it.

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila speaks during a visit at Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

“Mrs. Dăncilă does not cope with her position of Prime Minister of Romania and thus it turns the government into a vulnerability for Romania. That is why I call publicly for her resignation,” Iohannis said in a statement.

Romania’s government has backed moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, drawing a warning from the president - who has the final say - that the move could break international law.

Under Romanian legislation, the final say on embassy relocation belongs to the president, who said he had not been consulted. Dancila also paid a state visit to Israel earlier this week and did not consult the president before leaving the country.