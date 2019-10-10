Romanian lawmakers topple PM Dancila's government

FILE PHOTO: Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila attends a debate on the rule of law in Romania at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian lawmakers toppled the Social Democrat government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday, opening way for a transitional government until a parliamentary election in late 2020, parliment’s vote count showed.

“We have stopped the Social Democrat Party from hurting Romania,” said Ludovic Orban, the leader of the opposition Liberal Party which spearheaded the no confidence vote.

Official data showed 238 lawmakers voted to topple Dancila. The motion needed 233 votes to pass.