Romania's centrist government wins vote of confidence: MP

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s centrist government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban won parliament’s vote of confidence on Monday, unlocking the country’s European commissioner nominating process and ending a gridlock that risked to extend the bloc’s policymaking vacuum.

“It passed with 240 votes of confidence,” an MP told reporters. Orban’s government, replacing the outgoing Socialist cabinet of Viorica Dancila, needed at least 233 votes to win the vote.

The new European Commission team had been due to take over on Nov. 1, but a political tug-of-war in Bucharest prevented it from nominating a viable commissioner, that was seen pushing that missed deadline beyond the start of December.