Romania parliament committee fails to endorse finance minister nominee

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s parliament joint budget and finance committee failed to endorse the nomination of Florin Citu as finance minister post on Tuesday, though their vote is not binding.

Members were split 19-19 on a motion on whether to back U.S.-educated Citu, who has worked for the European Investment Bank and New Zealand’s central bank and has promised to cut red tape and improve transparency in the public sector.

Citu’s centrist National Liberal Party aims to win a parliamentary vote of confidence on Nov. 4, to replace the outgoing Social Democrat government, ousted in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence earlier this month.