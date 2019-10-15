World News
Romanian president appoints Liberal Party leader as PM-designate

FILE PHOTO: PNL (National Liberal Party) president Ludovic Orban looks on during a press conference held by EPP leaders and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Sibiu, Romania, May 9, 2019. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s centrist President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he has appointed opposition Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister-designate to form a transitional government until a parliamentary election next year.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s center-left government collapsed this month after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament, raising the prospect of a government with limited support from a fragmented opposition.

Orban must put together a cabinet and governing program which will need to gain parliament’s vote of confidence.

