Romanian president says to appoint PM designate by October 15

FILE PHOTO: Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday he intends to appoint a prime minister-designate by Oct. 15 at the latest to form a transitional government, likely to be led by the main opposition party, until a parliamentary election next year.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s center-left government collapsed on Thursday after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament, raising the prospect of a government with limited support from a fragmented opposition.

“It is fairly clear we are headed toward a government by the Liberal Party (PNL) or centered around PNL, the nuances will be clarified in coming days,” Iohannis said after consultations with political parties.