BUCHAREST (Reuters) - A two-day referendum to change Romania’s constitution so same sex couples cannot secure the right to marry failed to meet the required 30 percent voter turnout to be validated, the election bureau said on Sunday.

A boy assists his mother while she casts her ballot vote on constitutional ban on same sex marriage, in Ciorogarla, Romania October 7, 2018. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Turnout stood at 20.4 percent by the time the polls closed at 1800 GMT.