Insurance startup Root falls nearly 4% in Nasdaq debut

(Reuters) - Shares of Root Inc ROOT.O fell nearly 4% in their market debut on Wednesday, marking a weak open for the automobile insurance startup after it raised about $724 million in its initial public offering.

The stock opened at $26, giving Root a valuation around $6.5 billion, compared to its IPO price of $27 per share. The company’s shares were trading in line with the IPO price in afternoon trading.

Root’s market debut comes against the backdrop of the S&P 500 and the Dow hitting their lowest levels since late-September on Wednesday, as coronavirus cases surged globally and fears of a contested U.S. presidential election added to worries.

The startup, which provides insurance to customers through mobile apps, is among several firms vying for a share in the online financial products market that has seen a boost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There will be some short-term noise from COVID - with less driving - but I think that will normalize,” Alexander Timm, chief executive officer and co-founder of Root, said in an interview with Reuters.

Online insurance broker GoHealth GOCO.O and policy comparison website SelectQuote Inc SLQT.N had both marked strong market debuts earlier in the year.

Technology stocks have also seen increased interest in recent times, given the sector's resilience through the pandemic. For instance, the technology-heavy Nasdaq index .IXIC has gained about 26% this year, outperforming its Wall Street peers on strength in major technology stocks.

U.S. automobile sales are also expected to pick up in October after a coronavirus-induced lull, thanks to pent-up demand and tighter inventories, two industry consultants said.

“You’re going to see pretty large market-share shifts (in the automotive insurance industry), that are driven by competitors that have modern technology,” Timm added.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities are the lead underwriters for Root’s offering.