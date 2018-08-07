FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 5:48 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

CTV buys Canadian rights for 'Roseanne' spin-off 'The Conners'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CTV has bought the Canadian rights for “The Conners,” a spin-off of “Roseanne,” the show that was canceled by U.S. network ABC in May after its creator sparked widespread outrage by tweeting a racial slur.

Canada’s CTV, owned by BCE Inc, will air “The Conners” starting Oct. 16, CTV said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Roseanne” was canceled by Walt Disney Co’s ABC after its creator Roseanne Barr sparked widespread anger with a tweet comparing black former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Barr later apologized for making a bad joke.

In June, ABC ordered a 10-episode spinoff of “Roseanne” called “The Conners” that will air without any involvement of Barr.

“Roseanne,” which ran originally from 1988 to 1997 featuring a blue-collar family with parents struggling to get by, was revived and aired on ABC.

The revival was ABC’s biggest hit of the 2017-2018 season, drawing more than 18 million viewers on average, according to Nielsen.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

