FILE PHOTO: A view shows a helmet with the logo of Rosneft company in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft on Tuesday said it had discovered a new gas field in the Kara Sea with total reserves of 514 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas and 53 million tonnes of condensate.