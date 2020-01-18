Russia's Rosneft ups its stake in Germany's Bayernoil refinery

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft said on Saturday that its German subsidiary Rosneft Deutschland GmbH had completed the deal to acquire a 3.57% stake in Germany’s Bayernoil Raffineriegesellschaft mbH from BP.
The deal increased Rosneft’s stake in the Bayernoil refinery to 28.57% from 25%, Rosneft said in a statement, adding that the deal also increased its share in the refinery’s capacity to almost 3 million tonnes a year and strengthened its marketing presence in Germany’s Bavaria and Austria.
