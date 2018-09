VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday it has agreed with China’s CNPC that the latter can buy minority stakes in Rosneft oil and gas projects in Siberia.

An employee wears a helmet with the logo of Rosneft at the Achinsk refinery, which was acquired by Rosneft company in 2007 and currently processes West Siberian crude delivered via the Transneft pipeline system, in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Rosneft said in a statement that the agreement concerns large oil and gas projects in eastern and western Siberia. It did not provide details about the projects.