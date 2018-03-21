Russia's Rosneft reports possible hydrocarbon find in joint project with ENI

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Wednesday it has completed exploration drilling of a first well in the Black Sea jointly with Italy’s Eni and the results may point to the discovery of hydrocarbons.
It didn’t reveal the possible amount of hydrocarbons at the well.
“The obtained results inspire confidence in the discovery of large oil and gas deposits in the Russian area of the Black Sea,” Rosneft said in a statement.
