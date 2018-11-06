Russia's Rosneft says Qatari fund to pay 3.7 billion euros for Rosneft stake

A view shows a helmet with the logo of Rosneft company in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Tuesday that the Qatar Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund would pay around 3.7 billion euros ($4.23 billion) for a 14.16 percent stake in the company.

The QIA would become the third-largest Rosneft shareholder as a result of the deal after the Russian government and British oil major BP (BP.L), the company added. Trader Glencore (GLEN.L) would retain a 0.6 percent stake.

($1 = 0.8757 euros)