Rosneft says Russkoye oilfield starts oil deliveries to pipelines

FILE PHOTO: An employee wears a helmet with the logo of Rosneft at the Achinsk refinery, which was acquired by Rosneft company in 2007 and currently processes West Siberian crude delivered via the Transneft pipeline system, in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian largest oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday that its new Russkoye field has started supplies of oil to the domestic pipeline system.

The first oil was delivered to the Zapolyarye-Purpe pipeline system. Rosneft said the target for oil supplies from the field is up to 10 million tonnes per year (200,000 barrels per day).

Rosneft had postponed the launch of the Arctic field in the Yamal peninsula due to its obligation under a global deal aimed at restraining oil production.