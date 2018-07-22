Rosneft budget based on oil price of $63 a barrel: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft’s budget is based on an oil price of $63 a barrel, CEO Igor Sechin said in an interview with state TV channel Rossia One, Interfax news agency reported.

A view shows a helmet with the logo of Rosneft company in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Commenting on current market situation, he said: “I think the (oil) price will approximately be within a range of $75, maximum $80 per barrel”.

Last month, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by Russia agreed to ease global output cuts, adding around 1 million bpd to the market from July 1 to curb a jump in the crude prices.

Sechin said last month he was satisfied with oil prices rising to $70-$80 per barrel.