Rosneft says agreement with Sistema fully implemented: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday its agreement with conglomerate Sistema over oil company Bashneft has been fully implemented, RIA news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's oil producer Rosneft is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sistema said this month it had fulfilled all financial obligations in its settlement with Rosneft, marking the final stage in their long-running business dispute..

A Russian regional court said on Wednesday it had terminated proceedings in the Bashneft case. The court earlier canceled an order to freeze Sistema’s assets.