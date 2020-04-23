Rosneft's Kuibyshev oil refinery halted for maintenance

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kuibyshev oil refinery, owned by Russian energy giant Rosneft, has halted operations for maintenance from April 15 until June 1, according to Refinitiv Eikon data citing the energy ministry.

The Kuibyshev plant has annual capacity of 7 million tonnes of oil products.

Rosneft said the maintenance had been brought forward to April 16 to raise the plant’s efficiency. It decline to confirm when the maintenance would be completed.