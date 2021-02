FILE PHOTO: A view shows an oil derrick at Vankorskoye oil field owned by Rosneft company north of the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft on Friday reported an almost 80% fall in 2020 net income as the pandemic hit demand for fuel.

Rosneft, in which BP owns a 19.75% stake, said its net income fell to 147 billion roubles, or $2.2 billion.