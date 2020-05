FILE PHOTO: Christmas and New Year decorations depicting a Russia's Rosneft oil company logo are pictured at the "Biryusinka" toy factory, which has been producing decorations and toys for the festive season since 1942, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest oil producer, Rosneft (ROSN.MM), on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of 156 billion roubles ($2.1 billion) hurt by the spread of the coronavirus and a weaker rouble.

Revenue for the January-March quarter fell 15% to 1.77 trillion roubles on lower oil prices, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 44% to 309 billion roubles.