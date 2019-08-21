Commodities
Russia's Rosneft says second quarter net profit up 48% quarter-on-quarter

FILE PHOTO: The Rosneft logo on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday its net profit increased in the second quarter by 48.1% quarter-on-quarter to 194 billion roubles ($2.92 billion).

Q2 revenue rose 2.8% to 2.135 trillion roubles, the company said in a statement.

Rosneft said its financial debt and trading liabilities had fallen by 14%, or by more than 800 billion roubles, since the beginning of 2019.

Net debt and trading liabilities declined by 157 billion roubles in the first half of 2019 and a net debt to EBITDA ratio was at 1.3x in rouble terms at the end of the second quarter.

