FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
July 24, 2018 / 7:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rostec completes sale of YotaDevices stake to Chinese consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state conglomerate Rostec said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of a 25.1 percent stake in Russian smartphone manufacturer YotaDevices to a consortium of companies led by Chinese investment group Trinity World Management.

Rostec said it would receive cash and liquid securities worth more than 3 billion rubles ($47.6 million) as part of the deal, which would give Trinity World Management and China Baoli a 50 percent controlling stake in YotaDevices.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.