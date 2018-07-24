Rostec completes sale of YotaDevices stake to Chinese consortium

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state conglomerate Rostec said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of a 25.1 percent stake in Russian smartphone manufacturer YotaDevices to a consortium of companies led by Chinese investment group Trinity World Management.

Rostec said it would receive cash and liquid securities worth more than 3 billion rubles ($47.6 million) as part of the deal, which would give Trinity World Management and China Baoli a 50 percent controlling stake in YotaDevices.