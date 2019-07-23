Rothschild & Co hires two new managing directors

(Reuters) - Investment bank Rothschild & Co’s global advisory business on Tuesday announced the appointment of Markus Pressdee and Steven Berger as managing directors of the firm’s North America business.

The firm named Pressdee as Head of North America infrastructure, power & renewables, effective immediately. Pressdee has worked with both Jefferies and Credit Suisse.

Berger, who was a member of the Financial Institutions Group at Credit Suisse, will join Rothschild’s financial institutions group sector team covering asset management.