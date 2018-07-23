FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 2:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

PJ Solomon hires Rothschild consumer banker Gottschalk

Harry Brumpton

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - PJ Solomon said on Monday it hired Michael Gottschalk, a consumer investment banker at rival investment bank Rothschild, as a partner and managing director.

Gottschalk’s clients have included Nestle, Beiersdorf, McCormick, Lala, Fonterra, Glanbia, Newell Brands, Dean Foods, Saputo and Hero, the bank said in a memo seen by Reuters.

“Michael has a long and successful track record of advising clients in the consumer sector and we are very pleased that he has chosen to continue his career at PJ Solomon,” CEO Marc Cooper said in the memo.

Before joining Rothschild in 2005, Gottschalk was a managing director at Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), and prior to that had a similar role at Wasserstein Perella & Co, according to PJ Solomon. He previously was an attorney at Cravath, Swaine & Moore and began his career as a certified public accountant at Deloitte.

Reporting by Harry Brumpton in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler

