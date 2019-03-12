March 12, 2019 / 5:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rothschild's Perol eyes 'more intense' competition in investment banking in EU after Brexit

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Francois Perol, managing partner at investment bank Rothschild & Co, expects competition in the investment banking businesses to become “more intense” in the EU markets after Brexit as many financial institutions will relocate bankers outside the U.K.

Perol told a conference call that Rothschild & Co’s operations will not be directly affected by Brexit as it mainly operates from Paris and from other cities in continental Europe.

Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
