Rothschild's Perol eyes 'more intense' competition in investment banking in EU after Brexit

PARIS (Reuters) - Francois Perol, managing partner at investment bank Rothschild & Co, expects competition in the investment banking businesses to become “more intense” in the EU markets after Brexit as many financial institutions will relocate bankers outside the U.K.
Perol told a conference call that Rothschild & Co’s operations will not be directly affected by Brexit as it mainly operates from Paris and from other cities in continental Europe.
Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Dominique Vidalon