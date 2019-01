FILE PHOTO - A Rovio sign and a figure of an Angry Birds character are seen in front of Rovio's headquarters in Espoo, Finland March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jussi Rosendahl

(Reuters) - Rovio has released a new free game called Angry Birds Dream Blast, the Finnish games developer said on Thursday.

The company, mostly known for its Angry Birds products, said the launch is in line with its strategy of releasing at least two games in 2019 which it announced in November.