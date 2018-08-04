Cincinnati schoolteacher completes record trans-Atlantic solo row

LONDON (Reuters) - Cincinnati schoolteacher Bryce Carlson set a record for the fastest solo unsupported west-east row across the North Atlantic ocean on Saturday and also became the first U.S. citizen to complete the feat.

The 37-year-old landed at the port of St Mary’s in the Scilly Isles, off Cornwall in the south-west tip of England, 38 days six hours and 49 minutes after he set off from St John’s in Newfoundland.

The previous record for the solo west-east crossing was 53 days eight hours and 26 minutes set by Canadian Laval St. Germain in 2016, according to the Ocean Rowing Society. (www.oceanrowing.com) here

St Germain rowed a slightly longer route from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to Brest in France.

Asked how he was feeling as he came ashore in front of a crowd of onlookers, after rowing some 2,300 nautical miles through major storms and several capsizes, Carlson replied: “A little wobbly”.