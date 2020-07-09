Former Olympian Ungemach charged over hit-and-run death in Sydney: reports

(Reuters) - Former Olympic rower and two-times world champion Matthias Ungemach has been charged over an alleged hit-and-run in Sydney which resulted in the death of a 66-year-old man, Australian media reported on Thursday.

NSW Police arrested Ungemach, 52, on Thursday for the incident that took place on Feb. 22, charging him with dangerous and negligent driving leading to the death of Antonio Plati and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Plati, who was found on the side of the road with critical injuries, died later in hospital.

Ungemach, who currently works at the Mosman Rowing Club as its director of rowing, was granted bail and is set to appear at Manly Local Court on Sept. 2.

Ungemach won two golds at the World Rowing Championships in the 1990s and was part of Germany’s coxed four team that set the world record in 1991.