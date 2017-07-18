FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 1:58 PM / in a month

Singapore's Rowsley to buy healthcare assets for up to $1.4 billion

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Rowsley Ltd (ROWS.SI), a Singaporean real estate firm, said it planned to buy healthcare assets from its controlling shareholder for up to S$1.9 billion ($1.4 billion) to help diversify its portfolio.

Rowsley signed a non-binding term sheet to buy 100 percent of Singapore hospital operator Thomson Medical Pte Ltd and a 70.36 percent stake in Malaysia's TMC Life Sciences Berhad (TMCN.KL) from Lim Eng Hock.

Lim indirectly owns a 45.34 percent stake in Rowsley.

The proposed deal will be financed by issuing new shares of S$0.075 apiece, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Trading in Rowsley's shares, which have a market capitalization of about $253 million, has been halted since Monday. The stock last traded at S$0.073.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by David Clarke

