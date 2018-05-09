U.S., RBS reach settlement in principle over mortgage-backed securities

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has reached agreement in principle with the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) on settlement of potential civil claims stemming from mortgage-backed securities issued from 2005 to 2008, the company and the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is seen at an office building in Zurich March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The bank said in a statement that under terms of the proposed settlement, it has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $4.9 billion. The attorney’s office said: “Further details remain to be negotiated, however, before a formal agreement can be reached.”