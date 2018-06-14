Royal Caribbean to buy majority stake in Silversea Cruises for $1 billion

(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N) said on Thursday it would buy a 66.7 percent stake in privately owned Silversea Cruises for about $1 billion, to add a premium luxury brand to its portfolio.

Including debt, the deal is valued at $2 billion. Royal Caribbean said it plans to finance the purchase through debt.

Silversea Cruises, which is chaired by Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, is a privately owned luxury cruise line founded in 1994 and has nine ships.

Lefebvre will also qualify to get about 472,000 Royal Caribbean shares, payable upon the Miami-based company achieving certain 2019-2020 performance metrics.

Royal Caribbean does not expect the transaction to materially impact its near-term adjusted earnings per share, the company said.

Perella Weinberg Partners LP served as financial adviser to Royal Caribbean and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provided legal counsel.

Barclays Plc served as Lefebvre’s financial adviser and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP provided legal counsel.