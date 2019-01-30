Royal Caribbean sees quarterly profit above estimates, shares rise

FILE PHOTO - A view of the world's largest cruise ship of Royal Caribbean Cruises, the 362-metre-long Symphony of the Seas, after its world presentation ceremony, berthed at a port in Malaga, Spain March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd forecast current-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from higher demand for its Caribbean cruises and passengers spending more money on activities while on board.

The company’s shares rose about 5 percent in trading before the bell.

Royal Caribbean has been adding ships to its fleet, including the world’s largest cruise liner, Symphony of the Seas, to meet rising demand.

The company said it expects adjusted first-quarter earnings of $1.10 per share, above analysts’ estimates of $1.06, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Royal Caribbean said it expected 2019 net yields, a closely watched metric that cruise companies use to measure revenue per available berth net of significant variable costs, to increase 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent, on a constant currency basis.

Analysts at UBS were expecting net yields to increase 6.4 percent.

Total revenue rose 16.4 percent to $2.33 billion, edging past analysts’ average estimate of $2.31 billion

Net income attributable to the company rose to $315.7 million, or $1.50 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $288 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.53 per share, ahead of estimate of $1.51.