Royal Caribbean unit CEO sells third of his stake in cruise operator

(Reuters) - The head of a unit of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N) has sold nearly a third of his stake in the cruise operator, a regulatory filing here showed on Friday.

Azamara Club Cruises CEO Lawrence Pimentel sold 16,000 shares at $120 per share on Feb. 6, according to the filing. The stock closed at $118.26 on Feb.5.

Shares of Royal Caribbean have fallen 17% since Jan. 17 amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China grows.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

