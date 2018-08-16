Royal London says first-half operating profit up 1 percent

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal London, Britain’s largest mutual life, pensions and investment company, on Thursday posted a 1 percent increase in operating profit, as demand for personal pensions helped offset a dip in group pension sales.

Operating profit on a European Embedded Value basis, which discounts future cashflows and is one of the main gauges of performance, was 187 million pounds ($237.90 million), it said in a statement, up from 185 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7860 pounds)