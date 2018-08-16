FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 6:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Royal London says first-half operating profit up 1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal London, Britain’s largest mutual life, pensions and investment company, on Thursday posted a 1 percent increase in operating profit, as demand for personal pensions helped offset a dip in group pension sales.

Operating profit on a European Embedded Value basis, which discounts future cashflows and is one of the main gauges of performance, was 187 million pounds ($237.90 million), it said in a statement, up from 185 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7860 pounds)

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Dasha Afanasieva

