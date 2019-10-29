Royal Mail offers to hold talks with CWU if union removes strike threat

FILE PHOTO: A Royal Mail van drives through the Drumochter Pass, Scotland, Britain March 11, 2019.REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

(Reuters) - UK's Royal Mail Plc (RMG.L) has written to the Communications Workers Union (CWU) saying it will enter into talks "without preconditions" if the union agrees to remove the threat of strike action over the Christmas, the company said here on Tuesday.

“If the CWU agrees to rule out industrial action for the remainder of the calendar year – a critical time for our customers, we will commit to holding open discussions with no preconditions aimed at resolving the dispute,” Royal Mail said in a statement.

Reacting to the company's bid, the union said here in a tweet it would consult the CWU Executive on Wednesday and determine its response.