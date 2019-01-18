Private equity suitor Apollo gets more time to make RPC offer

(Reuters) - RPC Group (RPC.L), Europe’s biggest plastics packaging maker, said on Friday the deadline for its private equity suitor Apollo Global Management (APO.N) to make a firm offer for the company has been extended to Jan. 23.

RPC Group, which first announced the talks in September last year, said the takeover panel granted the extension on the company’s request and that discussions with Apollo are ongoing.

RPC Group shares reversed course to trade 1 percent up after the extension of deadline.