Berry Global gets until March 13 to decide on takeover of packager RPC

(Reuters) - UK’s takeover panel said on Tuesday that plastics maker Berry Global Group now has until March 13 to announce a firm intention to make an offer for British packager RPC Group.
Berry Global said last month it was considering a cash offer for RPC, in a challenge to a 3.3 billion pound ($4.3 billion) bid from the U.S. company’s former parent, Apollo Global.
RPC, Europe’s biggest plastic packaging company, said on Tuesday it continues to engage with Berry, but did provide any further details.
Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur