Berry Global gets until March 13 to decide on takeover of packager RPC

(Reuters) - UK’s takeover panel said on Tuesday that plastics maker Berry Global Group now has until March 13 to announce a firm intention to make an offer for British packager RPC Group.

Berry Global said last month it was considering a cash offer for RPC, in a challenge to a 3.3 billion pound ($4.3 billion) bid from the U.S. company’s former parent, Apollo Global.

RPC, Europe’s biggest plastic packaging company, said on Tuesday it continues to engage with Berry, but did provide any further details.