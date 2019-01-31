U.S. plastics maker Berry Global mulls joining race for Apollo target RPC

(Reuters) - U.S.-based Berry Global Group said on Thursday it was considering a possible cash takeover offer for British packaging products maker RPC Group, challenging its former parent Apollo Global’s 3.3 billion pounds ($4.33 billion) deal to buy the company.

Berry Global, a plastics manufacturer and marketer, has requested Europe’s biggest plastic packaging maker for diligence information, it said.

Apollo Global offered to buy RPC last week after months of negotiations, marking the latest M&A deal for an industry in the midst of a consolidation phase.

The moves to buy RPC highlights how the sector’s reliable cashflow, driven by demand from online shopping, is proving attractive to private equity firms as well as bigger packaging players.

RPC makes a range of products including packaging for beverages, coffee capsules and healthcare products.

Apollo’s offer of 782 pence per share represented a premium of 15.6 percent to RPC’s closing price on Sept. 7, the last trading day before the offer period began. However, the final offer price lower than what analysts had expected.

Aviva Investors, which owns a 1.93 percent stake in RPC according to Refinitiv Eikon data, has said that it does not agree with the terms of Apollo’s offer.

Apollo and RPC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo are joint financial advisers to Berry.