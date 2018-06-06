Plastics packager RPC shares fall on cash flow worries

(Reuters) - European plastic packaging leader RPC (RPC.L) is stepping up capital investments, leading to a 4 percent decline in free cash flow in the year to end-March and sending its shares to a two-year low on Wednesday.

The UK-based company said full-year free cash flow was 229 million pounds ($307 million), with capital investments of 242 million versus its guidance for 230 million and set to rise to 250 million this year.

RPC said it had spent on building inventory ahead of the key European agricultural selling season between April and September and invested in property, plants and equipment to expand its business - notably in China - and make it more efficient.

The highly acquisitive company said its use of capital “prioritizes investing in organic and acquisitive growth and sustaining a progressive dividend policy.”

Shares in RPC were down 12.9 percent at 674.8 pence by 0808 GMT, at the bottom of the pan-European Stoxx 600 and their lowest point since June 2016.

Jefferies analyst Cole Hathorn kept his “buy” rating on the stock but cut his price target to 1050 pence from 1150 and said the company would need to show improved cash conversion to return to a “trusted consolidator” status and qualify for an upward rerating.

RPC, which has spent over $1.5 billion on acquisitions in the past two years, said it would continue to evaluate buying opportunities, while it identified non-core business for sale with a total of 209 million pounds in revenues.

The company is seeking to sharpen its focus on higher-value plastics that can be recycled or reused, as Europe and other regions tighten regulation on plastics recycling, while China this year stopped accepting some lower-grade materials for recycling, decreasing their value.

RPC reported a 38 percent jump in full-year adjusted operating profit, in line with analyst expectations, and gave new mid-term targets for organic growth and earnings.

It said the businesses it wanted to sell, representing almost 6 percent of its total revenues, either lacked the scale they needed to be competitive or were outside its core areas of plastic packaging and technical components.

“These businesses are smaller strategic business units of larger entities acquired over the last four years,” it said.

RPC said it aimed to improve adjusted operating profit of its core businesses, including its recent Nordfolien acquisition, by at least 50 million pounds by 2021, and for its organic revenue to grow faster than the wider economy.

The company said adjusted operating profit rose to 425 million pounds in the year ended March 31, while revenue rose 36 percent to 3.75 billion pounds, compared with an average estimate of 3.69 billion.

It added that the current financial year had started in line with management expectations.

($1 = 0.7458 pounds)