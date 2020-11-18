UK insurer RSA receives 7.2 billion pound cash takeover offer

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's RSA Insurance RSA.L said on Wednesday it had received a cash offer worth 7.2 billion pounds ($9.55 billion)from Canadian insurer Intact Financial IFC.TO and Danish insurer Tryg TRYG.CO.

RSA said its directors had unanimously backed the bid and recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the consortium’s offer, which the insurer had first flagged earlier this month.

Best known in Britain for its More Than brand, RSA provides home, motor and commercial insurance and has large operations in Canada, Ireland and Scandinavia.

If successful, the suitors would carve up RSA with Intact keeping RSA’s Canada, UK and international operations, while Tryg would take control of RSA’s Sweden and Norway businesses. The pair would also co-own RSA’s Danish unit.

Tryg would pay 4.2 billion pounds while Intact would contribute 3 billion pounds, with the overall offer representing a 51% premium to RSA’s closing share price of 460 pence on November 4.

“Our deep knowledge of these markets makes us ideally placed to integrate, operate and enhance the value of our combined group over the long-term,” Morten Hübbe, chief executive of Tryg, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7539 pounds)