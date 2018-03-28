Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 billion

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Concho Resources Inc said on Wednesday it would buy smaller rival RSP Permian Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about $8 billion to expand its presence in the Permian Basin.

RSP shareholders will get 0.320 of Concho shares for each stock held, worth about $50.24 per share - a premium of nearly 29 percent to RSP’s close on Tuesday.

The company said including debt the value of the deal is $9.5 billion. The equity value of the deal was calculated based on 155.53 million outstanding shares of RSP.

The deal will add about 92,000 net acres to Concho’s existing oil fields in the Permian Basin, increasing its total acreage to 640,000.

“This combination allows us to consolidate premier assets that seamlessly fold into our drilling program...,” said Concho Chief Executive Tim Leach.

The acquisition is likely to add to Concho’s earnings in the first year after the closure of the deal, which is expected in the third quarter of the year, the two companies said.