Popeyes' chicken sandwiches drive Restaurant Brands' quarterly revenue beat

(Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) (QSR.N) beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, powered by the popularity of fried chicken sandwiches at Popeyes.

Comparable sales surged 34.4% at Popeyes in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts’ estimate of 12.34%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. At coffee chain Tim Hortons, comparable sales fell 4.3% and rose just 2.8% at Burger King, compared with expectations of 2.44% drop and a 3.42% rise respectively.

Total revenue rose to $1.48 billion from $1.39 billion. Analysts had expected $1.46 billion.