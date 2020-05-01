Restaurant Brands' Popeyes sales surge; Tim Hortons misses estimates

The company logo for Restaurant Brands International is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) (QSR.N) said on Friday comparable sales at its Popeyes fast-food chain surged 26.2%, surpassing Wall Street expectations, powered by demand for its popular chicken sandwiches.

Still, the company’s quarterly total revenue fell 3% to $1.23 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, as stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic dented sales of breakfast and coffee at Tim Hortons chains, where comparable sales fell 10.3%.

Analysts were expecting comparable sales rise of 17.47% for Popeyes and a fall of 9.24% for Tim Hortons, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.